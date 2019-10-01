Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing the NHL season, picking apart Sharks rivalry

Vegas Golden Podcast Shark fights Hockey starts now so it's time for the season-preview episode. Case Keefer and Justin Emerson preview not only how the Golden Knights' season will play out, including their first two games of the year against the San Jose Sharks, but also project the rest of the NHL.

The season is here, leaving Vegas Golden Podcast hosts Case Keefer and Justin Emerson in a jovial mood.

They celebrate by moving on from their “a player per day” series and reintroducing their format for the season, which is a weekly podcast presented by the Credit One Bank VegasBorn card. Segments include “The Big Topic,” “Escaping The Fortress,” “Week Ahead,” and “The Shining Knight.”

The big topic and week ahead are merged in the first episode, as Keefer and Emerson break down the Vegas Golden Knights’ two-game set with the San Jose Sharks to start the year. Who’s missing the games on each side? Will the teams fight as much as they did in Sunday’s preseason finale? They try to answer all the pertinent questions.

For their look outside of the Golden Knights, they go division-by-division and make their picks before landing on the same Stanley Cup champion. That brings them to the second year of the Shining Knight competition, where they face off against each other trying to pick the most productive player on the roster of the upcoming week.

Listen to this week’s episode on the side and subscribe on iTunes or your favorite podcast-catching app.