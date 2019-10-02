Quiz: How’s your knowledge of the Golden Knights?

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Just three years into NHL in the valley, many Las Vegans have quickly become diehard Golden Knights fans, passionately cheering at games or watch parties, and becoming intimate with the roster. We can recite details of the 2018 Stanley Cup run and have a favorite player or two.

But what about some of the nitty-gritty details? We want you to be able to win your next trivia contest and we're here to help, whether it's the first goal or the all-time assists leader or the draft history or how certain players do in the playoffs. After all, how confident are you really that you remember the expansion draft as well as you think you do?

Just how good is your knowledge of the team? Take our test and see how you do: