Impact of fatal crash in northwest valley ‘caused the cars to explode’

METRO POLICE

Even on a Las Vegas interstate, the speeds in which the motorist allegedly weaved in and out of northwest valley lanes would’ve crossed the limit.

But Gabriel Haas, 32 — who said he was heading to work — was on Cheyenne Avenue, speeding 70 to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to Metro Police.

So when Haas' Tesla Model 3 shot through a red signal and smashed into a compact SUV at the intersection with Soft Breeze Drive on Sept. 21, the consequences were sadly predictable.

“The collision caused the cars to explode into debris,” said an eyewitness interviewed by Metro.

The driver was critically injured and his passenger killed. She was identified as Robin Shafer, 62, of Las Vegas.

The Tesla went on to strike three pedestrians, injuring one’s leg so severely that he lost it, according to police.

Haas, who told police he’d smoked marijuana the night before the crash — reported about 9:45 a.m. — was jailed on five counts each of reckless driving and DUI, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Because Haas was on a gurney with broken legs, police could not perform standard impairment testing, and they instead took blood samples at University Medical Center, according to the report.

The results weren’t recorded in the arrest affidavit since they were still pending, police wrote.

Haas is slated to appear in court on Feb. 10, according to jail logs.