Kids’ passion deserves respect

The future of many of those making negative comments about the younger generation’s involvement in global warming protests was, as for me, yesterday. Like me, they will not live to experience the consequences of giving more consideration to current wealth and comforts than to what life might be like in 50 years.

Do not short the students protesting global warming. They are growing up in a different age, and slide rule science is a thing of the past. With more powerful computers and satellites collecting better and more data, modeling present and future climate is far more advanced and reliable than before. This means the students are more knowledgeable about environmental interactions than are most of my generation.

A sentence from Saint Exupery’s “The Little Prince” is applicable to the younger generation, their concerns about global warming and their interactions with some adults: “Grown-ups never understand anything by themselves, and it is tiring for children to have to explain things to them over and over.”