Kitchen closed after fire at Bally’s

A fire was reported at Bally's this morning, but it was out by the time firefighters arrived, according the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 11:10 a.m. at the Strip resort.

Firefighters encountered light smoke coming from an office in the kitchen behind one of the restaurants, officials said. No evacuations were necessary, but the kitchen was closed and the Southern Nevada Health District was notified, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The incident was under investigation, officials said.