Man faces charges in sex shop robbery

A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday in the armed robbery of a sex shop this summer in North Las Vegas, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada and a warrant.

Comet Traye Russell, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury in August on one count each of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

He appeared today in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Armed with a 9-mm handgun, Russell allegedly robbed the Love Store, 440 E. Cheyenne Ave., on June 11, authorities said. He is accused of threatening at least one employee, according to the complaint.

In October 2015, Russell was convicted on two counts of burglary in which he used a gun during an incident the previous year, Clark County District Court records show.

A trial in the robbery case was slated to begin Dec. 2, officials said. If convicted on all three counts, he faces life in prison and a $750,000, officials said.