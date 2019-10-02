Nation can benefit from our approach to guns

Two years after the Oct. 1 mass shooting, it’s still difficult to shake the thought of chaos, panic and people running for our lives. The pain and anguish are still fresh in our minds here in Las Vegas, yet we also have hope. A sea change around the issue of gun safety is happening, with Nevada leading the way.

In the wake of the shooting, our grief was met with inaction. As usual, elected officials sent their thoughts and prayers, but no meaningful reforms were taken. Despite impassioned calls to do something, our governor at the time failed to call a special session to discuss solutions to prevent another tragedy like this from happening. And even with all the national attention, Washington stood still.

Outside of mass shootings that dominate headlines, gun violence claims the lives of almost 100 people in our country every day. In fact, the great majority of those killed by guns each day are firearm suicides. However, with a mass shooting taking place nearly every day, it feels like the gun violence epidemic is inescapable. And in many ways it is. Just a month after the Las Vegas shooting, there was a shooting in Texas that took the lives of 26 people. Four months later, in February 2018, 17 students and teachers died in Parkland, Fla., one of the most deadly high school shootings in our nation’s history.

At first, the tragedy in Parkland appeared to play out as so many other senseless acts of gun violence, with shell-shocked survivors and vague calls for action. However, out of the tragedy, a nationwide movement was born, led by young people who decided that enough was enough, that thoughts and prayers were not going to protect them.

Inspired by a growing movement to educate and organize voters around gun safety, the 2018 midterm election became a referendum on gun violence. One of us (Mateo) started the March For Our Lives chapter in Las Vegas, organizing young people from across our city and state. In battleground districts, gun safety was ranked second only to health care for voters. And youth activism on ending gun violence helped drive the highest level of youth turnout for midterm elections in a generation.

For the first time in our state, candidates, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, ran — and won — on gun safety.

When the legislative session kicked off this year, it was time to get to work. The first piece of legislation Sisolak signed into law closed a loophole that allowed unlicensed sellers to circumvent background checks.

Following this important legislative victory, one of us (Jauregui) introduced Assembly Bill 291, a comprehensive bill to combat gun violence in Nevada. After surviving the shooting, I initially felt paralyzed, but seeing the incredible activism following Parkland compelled me to do everything I could to prevent gun violence.

AB291 bans gun modifications like bump stocks that increase a weapon’s rate of fire and have been used in mass shootings. It also implements extreme risk protections to temporarily keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a risk to themselves or others. Finally, the bill creates safe storage requirements and lowers the legal blood-alcohol level for using a firearm. The Oct. 1 bill was also signed into law.

With recent polling showing that 86% of Nevadans support legislation strengthening background checks and 73% support banning bump stocks, there is clear support for gun safety. Yet even with our stronger state gun laws, our work remains. Federal action is still needed to stem the tide of gun violence.

Today, the leading Democratic presidential candidates are coming to Las Vegas for a daylong forum, hosted by Giffords and March for Our Lives, to discuss gun safety. This forum demonstrates just how important this issue has become for voters who are looking for a gun safety president who will make ending the nation’s gun violence epidemic a top priority.

Here in Nevada, we have shown that we can stand together and enact stronger laws that will protect our communities and save lives.

It’s time Washington did the same.

Sandra Jauregui is the state assemblywoman for District 41 and is a survivor of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Mateo Beers is executive director of the Las Vegas chapter of March For Our Lives. He was born and raised in Las Vegas.