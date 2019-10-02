NCAA rules Donnie Tillman eligible for 2019-20 season

Last week, Donnie Tillman said he was praying that the NCAA would grant him a waiver to play this season. On Tuesday, he got his wish and is now eligible to suit up immediately for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger informed Tillman of the NCAA’s decision at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

“I can’t wait to tell my mom,” Tillman said after learning the news. “Thank God and I’m just excited to get to playing. That’s all. I’m excited to be here and I’m excited to be a Rebel.”

Tillman played his first two collegiate seasons at Utah before transferring to UNLV in July. Under normal transfer circumstances, a player would have to sit out a year before gaining eligibility with his new team, but Tillman and UNLV petitioned the NCAA to waive the redshirt requirement.

As a sophomore last year, Tillman scored 10.5 points per game and earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors. At 6-foot-7 he has the ability to play either forward position, and his 3-point shooting (36.1 percent last year) makes him a valuable piece in Otzelberger’s spacing offense.

“Donnie’s a mismatch problem,” Otzelberger said. “He can lead the break, makes people better, tremendous passer. He’s really physical with the ball. He can make shots. He’s just a very complete player on both ends of the floor. I think he can be really impactful for us.”

Though Tillman said he was giving full energy in practice before knowing his fate, getting the green light from the NCAA means he can now focus on his role with the Rebels and prepare for the upcoming season.

“I can actually game plan more,” Tillman said. “And I know I’m going to be an impactful piece for this year, so I can sit down with coach and figure out what’s my role, what to do, those things. So it will be nice.”

After two months of uncertainty over Tillman’s status, Otzelberger was relieved by the NCAA’s decision.

“It’s huge because at this point we’ve kind of been playing both ways,” Otzelberger said. “Now we have the opportunity to plan with him being part of the unit, whereas I think we had to be prepared for either scenario. We weren’t sure what the outcome may or may not be, but now we’ve got the word so I’m excited.”

