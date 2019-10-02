Stand up to the bully president

I am beyond furious at this president’s flouting of laws, rules and regulations, but I am more furious at the Republicans who blindly follow this man.

This president caused the removal of a decades-long U.S. intelligence agent working inside the Kremlin because the American intelligence community was afraid the president would out the agent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I caught a part of the testimony on Capitol Hill when the acting director of national intelligence was telling the panel about his own vetting process to get a security clearance to re-enter government service. His words stuck with me when he said it’s not like waving holy water and voila you get a clearance.

But that appears to have happened with members of the president’s family, such as son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has close ties to the United Arab Emirates and the Saudis.

How much more do the Republicans need to see the clear and present danger this man and his family present to our national security? Donald Trump does not act for the people; he acts for himself. He is a grifter and a bully. If Republicans would just stand up to him, he would back down. All bullies do. Then all the Republicans who privately bemoan this man could publicly state what they think.