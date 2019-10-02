Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at off-Strip hotel

A suspect was arrested this week in a fatal shooting in July at an extended-stay hotel just east of the Strip, according to Metro Police.

Marquis Lavont, 35, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show.

Police allege Lavont shot Rayvon Williams, 28, about 7:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue.

Williams died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.

Williams, who died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, was seen arguing with multiple people before the shooting, police said. No other arrests have been announced.

A warrant for Lavont was issued Aug. 16, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. A police task force took him into custody Monday in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Further information was not immediately available.

At the time of his arrest, Lavont was also being sought on a warrant for skipping a 2017 sentencing hearing in Clark County District Court after pleading guilty to a count of battery with substantial bodily harm, court records show.