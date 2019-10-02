It’s game day, finally: Knights and Sharks renew fierce rivalry in opener

Everyone knows who is coming to town tonight.

Since the schedule was released, Vegas has been buzzing, knowing it was going to get a playoff rematch. And not just any playoff rematch: a chance for the Golden Knights to get back at the team that eliminated them in the most unbelievable way.

The Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena to open the 2019-20 season, a game nearly six months in the making.

“Eighty-two games, you try and have every one of them circled, but the truth of the matter is that some have a little bit more shine to them than others,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “This is definitely one of them.”

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 series lead over the Sharks in the first round of the playoffs last season, only to lose Game 5, drop Game 6 at home in double overtime and lose a 3-0 lead in Game 7. The Golden Knights took a controversial five-minute major penalty in Game 7, on which San Jose scored four times and eventually won in overtime.

The teams didn’t wait for the regular season to get started to throw down, fighting out a physical preseason finale on Sunday in which there were 114 penalty minutes, a handful of misconducts and a fight.

“You know what guys you don’t like, what guys you don’t care for and they have the same thing towards us,” forward Paul Stastny said. “You just add that animosity to the game it just makes it fun.”

The home team will have mostly the same team that skated off the San Jose ice in April. Gone is defenseman Colin Miller and expected to be out are forwards Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin. The stars of the team are all back.

But Vegas will have something on opening night and perhaps the rest of the year that it has never had before. Former first-round pick Cody Glass is expected to make his NHL debut tonight, becoming the first Golden Knight draft pick to play in the league. He projects as the second-line center between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone for the opener.

“He is the future,” Pacioretty said of the 20-year-old Glass. “He’s a tremendous talent, offensively, defensively and I’m really excited to see the strides that he’s made.”

On the other end, San Jose still has its monsters on the blue line in Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. The forward corps look different though, as the Sharks are without Joe Pavelski, who departed to Dallas as a free agent, and Evander Kane, who was suspended three games for a penalty on Sunday.

Still, the Sharks project as one of the best teams in the Pacific Division and perhaps the biggest obstacle to Vegas winning its second title in two years.

“When you face off against a rival, a team that you’ve had a lot of recent history with, it just makes it that much more exciting,” Schmidt said. “It’s what hockey is all about, creating these rivalries. These are the games that are fun.”

In their short history, the Golden Knights have faced the Sharks 21 times — more than any other opponent. They’re a division rival and they’ve met in the playoffs the last two seasons. The Golden Knights not only start the season with a home game against the Sharks, their second game will be in San Jose.

It creates a rivalry that few expected for a third-year team. In Year 1, Vegas bested San Jose in six games. In Year 2, the Golden Knights fell in seven.

What will happen in Year 3? It all starts tonight.

“We’ve played this team a lot over the last two years and it should be fun,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Our fans will be excited, their players will be excited and I think it’s going to be a great game.”

