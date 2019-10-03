Elected leaders need courage

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 | 2 a.m.
It has been noted that dozens of Senate and House members would vote to impeach the president if the vote were held in secret.
The outcome of such a congressional investigation is unknown, but this type of representation by a publicly elected representative who took an oath to uphold the Constitution is nothing less than classic cowardice and possibly traitorous.
I wonder whether this country would have had a revolution if such behavior was displayed by the Founding Fathers.
Be an honest representative patriot or get out of office.