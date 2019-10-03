Elected leaders need courage

It has been noted that dozens of Senate and House members would vote to impeach the president if the vote were held in secret.

The outcome of such a congressional investigation is unknown, but this type of representation by a publicly elected representative who took an oath to uphold the Constitution is nothing less than classic cowardice and possibly traitorous.

I wonder whether this country would have had a revolution if such behavior was displayed by the Founding Fathers.

Be an honest representative patriot or get out of office.