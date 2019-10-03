Metro on alert with release of ‘Joker’ movie

Citing the release of the movie “Joker” on Friday, Metro Police announced increased patrols in and around theaters.

The comic book movie has been criticized for the violence it depicts, with some people calling it dangerous and irresponsible.

Metro officials said they were aware of the concern regarding the movie. “Public safety is our top priority and additional resources will be available to respond to local theaters in the event a police response is necessary,” police said in a statement.

Metro asked people to report any suspicious activity by calling 702-828-7777, 311 or 911.

In 2012, during the midnight release of the “Dark Knight Rises,” a gunman in Colorado killed 12 people in a theatre.

Parents of some of the victims wrote to the studio releasing “Joker,” asking its CEO to support antigun causes. Warner Bros. responded by saying the movie does not endorse “real-world violence.”

