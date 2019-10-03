Curtain Up: ‘R.U.N’ with Reavo, Melody Sweets sings with Elvis and more

Courtesy

Melody Sweets took to the stage at Harrah’s Showroom Saturday night to sing one of her favorite Elvis hits, “You’re the Boss,” with the cast of “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert.” Sweets, the multi-talented singer, dancer and burlesque artist who opened in “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and recently released new single “Flavor of the Month,” has been developing a show of her own with SPI Entertainment. Stay tuned to this show column at LasVegasSun.com for all the updates on that anticipated production.

Cirque du Soleil has announced a partnership between Vegas Golden Knights fan favorite Ryan Reaves’ 7Five Brewing Co. and upcoming show “R.U.N” at Luxor. A series of four parody movie posters are being released starting this week, and the posters provide fans with instructions to enter to win VIP access to the grand opening performance of the show alongside Reaves himself. The posters are available as a gift with the purchase of 7Five Training Day Golden Ale at 18 Lee’s Discount Liquor locations across Las Vegas. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Cirque du Soleil so 7Five’s collaboration with ‘R.U.N’ is a great fit,” said Reaves. “I look forward to attending the world premiere with one lucky fan and experience the action unlike ever before on November 14.” For more information on the contest, visit RUN7Five.com.

New male revue “Men of Vegas” launches this week at Spearmint Rhino gentlemen’s club. The show is billed as “a multimedia experience” and “after each hourly performance, our attractive cast of performers will make their way through the audience and will most likely be selected by a few lucky ladies to join them for intimate fun in one of the many VIP rooms,” according to the show’s announcement statement. “Men of Vegas” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

As announced on the most recent episode of Las Vegas Weekly’s All The Vegas podcast with my co-host Mark Shunock, Mondays Dark is moving away from its home at The Space this month. The October 7 event will be held outdoors on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin with an earlier start (8 p.m. instead of the usual 9 p.m. showtime) and a Motown musical theme with proceeds benefitting Pawtastic Friends, a local dog rescue. And yes, pooches are invited. If you’re going, bring a blanket or lawn chairs for your group. The October 21 edition of Mondays Dark will benefit Freedom House Sober Living at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and the show’s theme will borrow from Netflix hit “Stranger Things.” For tickets and more information, visit mondaysdark.com.

Super Summer Theatre has announced its fall/winter In City Series set for Super Summer Theatre Studios at 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. #208 (702-579-7529). The season kicks off with “Death is a Drag,” created by SST alums Bert Anderson and Dolly Coulter, performing October 17 through November 3. The series will also include “House of Tomorrow” in December, “First Date” in January and February and “The Rat Pack Lounge” in March. For more info, visit supersummertheatre.org.

In more theater news, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced “Hamilton” will be returning to Reynolds Hall as part of the 2020-2021 Broadway Las Vegas Series. Dates for the return engagement of the hip-hop hit along with the rest of the series, will be announced in January.