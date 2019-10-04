Las Vegas Sun

October 4, 2019

high school football:

Gorman returns opening kickoff, cruises past Desert Oasis

Christopher DeVargas

Bishop Gorman players are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Bryan Certain, Micah Bowens and Rome Odunze.

Jaydn Ott returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown tonight for the Bishop Gorman football team in 49-6 victory against host Desert Oasis.

Micah Bowens passed for four touchdowns, Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for a score, and Rome Odunze returned a punt for a touchdown.

“We played great,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

