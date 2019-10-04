Gorman returns opening kickoff, cruises past Desert Oasis

Jaydn Ott returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown tonight for the Bishop Gorman football team in 49-6 victory against host Desert Oasis.

Micah Bowens passed for four touchdowns, Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for a score, and Rome Odunze returned a punt for a touchdown.

“We played great,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

