Gorman returns opening kickoff, cruises past Desert Oasis

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 | 10:11 p.m.
Jaydn Ott returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown tonight for the Bishop Gorman football team in 49-6 victory against host Desert Oasis.
Micah Bowens passed for four touchdowns, Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for a score, and Rome Odunze returned a punt for a touchdown.
“We played great,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.
Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy