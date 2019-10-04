Faith Lutheran handles Cimarron in Northwest opener

Riley Schwartz passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another on Friday for the Faith Lutheran football team in a 35-0 victory against Cimarron-Memorial.

Faith Lutheran held the Spartans to about 125 yards in winning its Northwest League opener. Jaden Rhodes had an interception to lead the defense, and linebacker Hunter Kaupiko made plays in the Cimarron backfield all game.

“Anytime you shut out a team like Cimarron that can run the football, it is a good night,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said.

Marcos Canales rushed for 123 yards for Faith Lutheran, and Amani El-Nawa added 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Peyton Thornton, Leonardo Mendoza and Jaden Turner had receiving touchdowns for Faith Lutheran, which won for the second straight game.

“We are definitely playing better football,” Fox said. “We are always trying to refine what we are doing and limit the mistakes.”

