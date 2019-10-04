Friday Night Roundup: Neighborhood rivalries part of opening week in Southeast League

These high school football games have extra meaning.

The always-competitive Southeast League begins play today with a pair of neighborhood rivalries, Green Valley-Coronado and the Battle for Boulder Highway between Basic and Foothill.

Sure, you want to beat your neighbor. But, more important, every game is vitally important because many expect a closely contested race to qualify for the playoffs.

Basic-Foothill is usually one of the closest games of the Southeast season, the result of the schools being less that three miles apart — with Boulder Highway as the dividing line. Many of the former players grew up competing on the same youth teams or attending the same schools, adding another element of intrigue to the annual rivalry.

The other Southeast game features Liberty, the perennial Las Vegas power, against Chaparral. Liberty is still searching for its first win after going 0-5 against national opponents to open the season.

In the Northwest League, Shadow Ridge is looking for its first win against Palo Verde in 15 years, Faith Lutheran opens league play against Cimarron-Memorial, and Arbor View looks to bounce back after last week’s loss against Bonanza.

In the Southwest League, 10-time defending state champion Bishop Gorman travels to Desert Oasis, Sierra Vista tangles with Silverado, and Clark takes on Durango.

In nonleague games, Centennial hosts Canyon Springs.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send us your scores on Twitter using #sunstandout.

