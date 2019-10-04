Liberty returns to local play, hammers Chaparral

The Liberty High football team lost five games to open the season against respected out-of-state opponents. Some of the defeats could be considered good because the Patriots got experience against a quality opponent.

Yet, one of the defeats doesn’t completely fall into that category. The Patriots blew a second-half lead against Liberty of Arizona two weeks ago in a three-point loss that didn’t sit well.

Friday, the Patriots finally returned to local play and finally broke into the win column, topping host Chaparral, 47-3.

“All of the kids took that hard because we felt we should have won that game,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said of the defeat two weeks ago.

Quarterback Daniel Britt had rushing touchdowns of 20 and 15 yards against Chaparral, and also connected with Germie Bernard for a 45-yard score. Zyrus Fiaseu had scoring runs of 35 and 5 yards, and Lehi Ausage had a 40-yard interception return for a score.

