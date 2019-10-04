Aginae Cunningham rushes for 307 yards in Silverado win

Aginae Cunningham rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns tonight for the Silverado football team in a 37-12 victory against Sierra Vista.

Silverado was hindered by four turnovers and led just 15-6 in the first half, but pulled away late.

“We overcame a bad night holding onto the ball,” Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza said.

Brandon Powers had a scoring run for the Skyhawks. Defensively, John Agounke had a 98-yard interception return for a score.

