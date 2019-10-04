UNLV freshman Kenyon Oblad to start at quarterback against Boise State

UNLV football is going to face its toughest test of the season on Saturday, and the Rebels are going to be doing it with a freshman quarterback making his first career start.

Kenyon Oblad will start under center when UNLV takes on No. 16 Boise State at Sam Boyd Stadium, head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Thursday.

Sanchez was asked about the quarterback situation during the grand opening of the new Fertitta Football Complex, and he took the opportunity to proclaim Oblad, a redshirt frosh from Liberty, as the Rebels’ starter.

Junior Armani Rogers started the first four games of the season, but after suffering a knee injury against Wyoming he will be on the bench as Oblad’s backup.

“Kenyon Oblad will get the start,” Sanchez said. “Armani will be there in relief if we need him.”

Oblad played the entire second half in UNLV’s 53-17 defeat at Wyoming and completed 16-of-31 passes for 176 yards. He ran for one touchdown and was intercepted twice. For the season Oblad has completed 26-of-45 (57.8 percent) for 305 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Rogers has struggled with his accuracy this season, completing 41-of-79 (51.9 percent) for 393 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks.

Rogers has practiced in limited capacity this week but will serve as the No. 2 QB against Boise State. Junior Max Gilliam was also cleared to return to game action this week, but Sanchez said he will serve as the No. 3 at least until he gets back into playing shape.

Sanchez said he expects Oblad to play the entire game, however, regardless of performance.

“Right now we’re going in with the mindset that Kenyon has got the ball and he’ll have the ball the whole game,” Sanchez said. “He’s not going to be perfect, but he’ll play well. He’s a redshirt freshman and I’m sure he’s going to make some mistakes, but I really believe he’ll make some great plays too.”

Boise State is the best team UNLV will play in 2019, but it’s not necessarily a disastrous matchup for a quarterback making his first start. While the Broncos are 4-0 on the season, the pass defense has not been great — they rank No. 72 in opponents’ yards per pass attempt and No. 77 in opponents’ passer rating. For comparison, the UNLV defense ranks No. 74 and No. 71 in those categories, respectively.

