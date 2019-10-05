A criminal sits in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump is a narcissist, and one of the symptoms of narcissism is lack of remorse or guilt, such as Trump’s insistence that his telephone conversation of July 25 with the president of Ukraine was not an attempt to extort information in return for military aid.

Instead, Trump most incredibly described the telephone conversation as “perfect” in every way. This from a man who has now attempted illegally to interfere in two elections, publicly requested that Russia interfere in the 2016 presidential election and who within the past few months stated he would once again solicit interference in U.S. elections by foreign powers.

The author Tahereh Mafi recognized the danger of such a person when she said, “The most dangerous man in the world is the one who feels no remorse. The one who never apologizes and therefore seeks no forgiveness. Because in the end, it is our emotions that make us weak, not our actions.” Sounds a lot like Trump, doesn’t it?

It will be interesting to see how many other perfectly criminal conversations Trump has had with other foreign leaders, especially with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.