Halloween attractions abound in the Valley

Some of the Valley’s favorite haunts are missing: Fright Dome at Circus Circus is two years gone. Opportunity Village’s haunted houses (called Vegas Fright Nights) are closed this year because of construction. Bonnie Screams ended last year because its host property Bonnie Springs was sold to developers. But Las Vegas still offers a great variety of Halloween attractions for Spooky Season. Here are a few:

• Scare at Town Square: The outdoor mall is offering 15,000 square feet of scary fun. There’s a haunted maze, Instagrammable phobia rooms, a horror film-themed escape room, live entertainment and more. And shhhhh ... don’t tell anyone about the speakeasy cocktail bar. $35, October 2-November 10, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

• HallOVeen at the Magical Forest: Before it becomes a winter wonderland, Opportunity Village's holiday attraction gets spooky. This family-friendly event is similar to a little theme park, with carnival rides and games, trick-or-treating, food, shopping, mini escape rooms, a coffin experience and more. $15-$22, October 11-13, October 18-31, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

• Horrorwood Video at Majestic Repertory Theatre: This interactive haunt takes you to a retro video store that rents out horror flicks on VHS. But beware, you might get pulled into the movie itself. $20, October 18-19, October 24-26, October 30-November 2, 1217 S. Main St.

• Las Vegas Haunts Two haunted houses offer scares at a normally mild-mannered shopping mall: Asylum and Hotel Fear. For an extra fright, go on October 3, 6, 10 or 20 for the Blackout experience and travel through the Asylum with only the light of a glowstick. $17-$27. Thursday-Sundays October 3-27 and everyday October 29-31, Meadows Mall, 4400 Meadows Lane.

• Freakling Bros.' Trilogy of Terror: This Vegas-born haunt is back for its 27th year. Three free-standing haunted houses offer three unique experiences: the witchy Coven of 13, the R-rated Gates of Hell and the bloody Castle Vampyre. It’s your last chance to explore the castle, because it will be transformed into a new haunt next year. $15-$40, October 4-6, 10-13, 17-31, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.