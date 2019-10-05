Police: Las Vegas area doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

North Las Vegas Police announced the arrest today of a doctor accused of sexual assault against a victim at one of three Southern Nevada offices where he practices physical therapy.

Michel Rantissi was booked Thursday at the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count each of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness, police said. He’s been out since Friday on $150,000 bail, court records indicate.

The alleged crime was reported Sept. 16, and Rantissi was arrested after an “extensive” probe, police said.

The 46-year-old Rantissi practices medicine for Advanced Manual Therapy Institute, which has offices in Summerlin, North Las Vegas and Henderson, according to the company’s website. It wasn’t clear where the alleged assault occurred, although police said they were searching for more possible victims.

Rantissi has been registered with the Nevada Physical Therapy Board since 2013, online records show. He has no disciplinary action on his license, which remained active as of Saturday.

Rantissi’s employer could not immediately be reached for comment. He will appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-1769. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com