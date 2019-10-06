Cowards took over the GOP

It appears that Republican members of Congress will continue their silence regarding the whistleblower contretemps because President Donald Trump is doing a fine job of defending himself via Twitter.

In addition, the attorney general is on a world tour to encourage our allies’ justice and intelligence agencies to unearth “dirt” relating to the genesis of the Mueller investigation.

Piling on is the secretary of state, who refuses to cooperate with congressional oversight committee subpoenas.

To date, this has provided a covering strategy for members of Congress, as it keeps them off the firing line. The Trumpian tsunami of distractions and fabrications have the “liberal” media chasing its tail, while “state” media showcases Rudy “the Hero” Giuliani as its witness to the deep state chicanery harming his only client, Trump.

Welcome to reality TV at its worst. For those who may have forgotten, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 to contain slavery with the belief that it should not arise beyond the states where it already existed, a noble platform at the time. It brought forth the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln.The party has fallen. Will it rise again?When will Republican congressional leaders surface to say, “enough”?Stay tuned.