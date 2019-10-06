Trump provided damning evidence

Just as former President Richard Nixon indicted himself with his White House tapes, now President Donald Trump has indicted himself with his release of the rough transcript of his telephone call with the Ukraine president.

In both cases, the presidents who were to be or will be impeached appear to be taking down with them others in their administrations. In the case of Trump, it will be at least the attorney general, secretary of state and Trump's personal attorney, the former mayor of New York.

The transcript clearly identifies the president violating law concerning elections and committing extortion. The developing details of this phone call and the involvement of the others are quickly exposing further, extremely dangerous actions contrary to the security of Ukraine, in compliance with the wishes of Russia, and clearly antithetical to U.S. foreign policy.