Two good years for LaPierre

Two years have now gone by since the mass shooting in Las Vegas. So what has been achieved since that horrifying night?

For starters, Wayne LaPierre has purchased a closet full of new suits valued at tens of thousands of dollars. What’s more, he has kept Rodeo Drive safe from potential terrorist acts.

He’s successfully fought back regime change within the National Rifle Association while retaining his title and all the perks that go with it.

And he successfully resisted calls from outraged citizens for sensible gun control measures, including background checks.

Don’t tell me nothing’s been done.