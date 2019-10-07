It’s back: McDonald’s to serve McRib in Las Vegas starting Oct. 14

Courtesy McDonald's

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib in the Las Vegas area starting Oct. 14.

It’s the first time in five years that the “tasty fan favorite slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles” has been offered in Southern Nevada, officials said.

The McRib, of course, won’t be a permanent fixture on the menu. McDonald’s officials say it is here for a limited time — they didn’t indicate when sales would end.

So, “get your napkins ready,” McDonald’s writes in a news release.