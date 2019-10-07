Talk of civil war is indecent

President Donald Trump retweeted a claim that if he were impeached, the U.S. would be in a civil war.

No matter how terrible that thought is, many of his supporters say, “Oh, that is only Trump talking. He is just talking.”

No, it is not just him talking, it is the president of the United States of America talking, and it reflects on the entire country and the world.

After these past few years, I understand that he can’t watch his words, but even those who support him? What happened to intelligence and decency?