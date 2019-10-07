This is a 3-year nightmare

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I’m dreaming of a president who does not bully.

I’m dreaming of a president who is friendly with our allies.

I’m dreaming of a president who is not a pathological liar.

I’m dreaming of a president who has empathy.

I’m dreaming of a president who is scandal-free.

I’m dreaming of a president who is not vindictive.

I’m dreaming of a president who does not call the press the enemy of the people.

I’m dreaming of a president who never calls others obnoxious names.

Should I keep dreaming, or will my dreams come true in 2020?