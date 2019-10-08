3 injured in west Las Vegas house fire

Three people were in critical condition this morning following a west valley house fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 8:20 a.m. in a two-story house in the 1900 block of Fox Canyon Circle, near Cimarron Road and Oakey Boulevard, officials said.

The flames were confined to a bedroom and didn’t spread, but they were enough to hurt the victims, one of whom was a “small child,” officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.