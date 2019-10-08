Live Blog: Golden Knights welcome Boston for early-season test

It’s hard to measure a team's true ability when all its games have come against the same opponent. Earning easy wins could indicate that the victorious team will be on to great things, or it could just mean that they stack up well in the specific matchup.

That makes tonight’s game an intriguing one for the Golden Knights. They host the Boston Bruins, the defending Eastern Conference champions and a team, like Vegas, that has started the season 2-0-0. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s good to play a different team, a good skill team coming out of the east, it’s going to be a good challenge for us,” Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore said.

The Golden Knights beat up on the San Jose Sharks twice to start the season.

Boston hasn’t lit up the scoreboard yet this year — three goals in two games — but has held the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes to a total of one goal, with both wins coming on the road. It’s impressive, made even more so by the fact they have one of the best lines in hockey that has yet to get going.

Brad Marchand has a goal and Patrice Bergeron has an assist this year, but the third member, David Pastrnak, has yet to record a point. The trio has been one of the best in hockey over the last few years. The Golden Knights will try to keep them off the scoresheet and figure to task the top defensive pair of Theodore and Brayden McNabb with locking them down.

“We’ve got to respect them, but we’ve also got to be hard on them,” McNabb said. “Frustrate them as much as we can, have good sticks, let (goalie Marc-Andre Fleury) see shots, we’ll be OK.”

Boston has scored on one of its power-play attempts this year, a far cry from its 25.9% effectiveness that was third-best in the league last year. The Golden Knights have converted on one of their seven power plays, and both teams have been perfect on the penalty kill so far.

It’s an early test against what figures to be one of the league’s best this season, but the Golden Knights don’t see it as a measuring stick with the season so young. They’re just trying to get to a 3-0 start that would match the franchise’s best from 2017, regardless of who the opponent is.

“We just see another good team coming in,” Theodore said. “It’s too early in the season to start measuring things out or start seeing where you sit. You just want to start playing consistent hockey to start the year and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-145, Bruins plus-125; over/under: 5.5 (minus-115, minus-105)

Golden Knights (2-0-0, 4 points) (1-0-0 home), t-first place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (third season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (4)

Goals leaders: Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith (2)

Assists leaders: William Karlsson, Mark Stone (3)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (1.00 GAA, .965 save percentage)

Bruins (2-0-0, 4 points) (2-0-0 road), t-third place, Atlantic Division

Coach: Bruce Cassidy (fourth season)

Points leaders: Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, Matt Gryzelcyk, Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Brett Ritchie (1)

Goals leaders: Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Brett Ritchie (1)

Assists leaders: Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, Matt Gryzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy (1)

Expected goalie: Tuukka Rask (1.00 GAA, .966 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith,

Max Pacioretty—Cody Glass—Mark Stone

Brandon Pirri—Paul Stastny—Valentin Zykov

William Carrier—Tomas Nosek—Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill—Nick Holden

Nicolas Hague—Deryk Engelland,

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban

Justin Emerson can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Justin on Twitter at twitter.com/@j15emerson.