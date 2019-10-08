Nation needs a free press now more than ever

President Donald Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office that he was not concerned with their country’s having meddled in the 2016 election. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin is joking about gearing it up for the 2020 election.

Trump held up military aid to a besieged Ukraine, then asked for their president’s help in finding dirt on Joe Biden. It looks like we are conducting a shadow foreign policy for Ukraine to make a deal with Russia.

In 2016, Paul Manafort worked with the pro-Russia president of Ukraine and then became the manager of Trump’s presidential campaign. The plank regarding a strong stance against Russia in the Republican platform was removed. Today, Ukraine needs our help and Trump wants to revive disproven allegations against Biden. In a press conference, Trump was asked about his intentions regarding his asking Ukraine’s president for a favor. He went on a tirade about being harassed and did not even address the question.

Trump is verbally attacking everyone in sight while whining about being a victim. He is twisting the facts about him and trying to pin them on his accusers.

I am thankful for the courage of journalists covering this debacle. We must have transparency in government. Freedom of the press is essential to shine a light on bureaucratic proceedings.