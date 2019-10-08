Trump seems to like communism

I almost fell out of my chair when I read that President Donald Trump congratulated Chinese leaders on 70 years of communist rule. Who would congratulate any country for its communist rule?

Millions of Americans’ sons and daughters have died defending us from communism. Their lives were cut short, leaving mothers, fathers, wives and children with broken hearts.

But look, Trump’s closest allies are communists. It’s time to give serious thought to what Trump is doing in all of his foreign relationships.