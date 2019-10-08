US House is doing its job

I wonder if the writer of the Oct. 2 letter “This Congress has been a failure” knows that the House has passed many bills that address health care, prescription drugs, veterans’ benefits, etc., and sent them to the Senate only to have “Moscow Mitch” McConnell refuse to allow debate and votes on them.

I also wonder why the writer thinks that protecting the Constitution and rule of law is “wasting taxpayer money”? The answer may be at the end of his statement saying that this inquiry is to “discredit the President.”

We view this country differently. I believe we should protect our Constitution and the institutions it governs. He believes we should protect one man and turn our back on any and all improprieties that man and his mob may commit.

James Madison is probably looking down on us and shaking his head.