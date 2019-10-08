Vegas Golden Podcast: Golden Knights can’t be stopped

Ben Margot/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast Sunken Sharks Justin Emerson and Case Keefer react to the first two weeks of the hockey season, which meant two wins for the Vegas Golden Knights over the San Jose Sharks. They examine all the reasons for success and effects of the early returns.

The Vegas Golden Knights are winning the Stanley Cup; the San Jose Sharks aren’t making the playoffs.

Not really. Well, maybe, but it’s way too early to jump to those conclusions after one week of the season. Vegas Golden Podcast is welcoming, not shunning, overreactions on its first in-season podcast of the year, though.

Justin Emerson and Case Keefer devote an entire segment of the podcast, presented by the Credit One Bank Vegas Born card, to going through the NHL and overreacting in addition to their usual banter and analysis regarding the Vegas Golden Knights. They spend time talking about Nate Schmidt’s injury, Cody Glass’ hot start, the Golden Knights’ shorthanded success and more. With three games on the slate this week, there are also plenty of predictions to be made.

Check out this week’s episode to the right and click here for all of the past shows including our preview series looking at every player on the roster going into the season.