Weekly soccer rankings: Las Vegas boys, Faith Lutheran girls still No. 1

The top five boys soccer teams remained the same in the Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings.

For the week ending Sunday, Las Vegas was No. 1, followed by (in order) Bishop Gorman, Eldorado, Coronado and TECH. However, there could be a change in the rankings next week, as Eldorado beat Las Vegas on Monday, 1-0.

In the girls poll, undefeated Faith Lutheran (14-0) remained No. 1 and Arbor View stayed in the second spot. Coronado is No. 3, Centennial No. 4 and Green Valley No. 5. Green Valley wasn't ranked last week.

Boys

1. Las Vegas

2. Gorman

3. Eldorado

4. Coronado

5. TECH

6. Western

7. Palo Verde

8. Arbor View

9. Green Valley

10. Liberty

Girls

1. Faith Lutheran

2. Arbor View

3. Coronado

4. Centennial

5. Green Valley

6. Desert Oasis

7. Gorman

8. Shadow Ridge

9. Palo Verde

10. Las Vegas and Liberty

