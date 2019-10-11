Las Vegas wins slugfest with Legacy, 42-35

Ja’shawn Scroggins had six touchdown passes Friday for the Las Vegas High football team, including a scoring strike to Jaelin Gray with 17 seconds remaining to topple host Legacy, 42-35.

Las Vegas scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Longhorns in the Northeast League opener. One year after missing the playoffs, Las Vegas improves to 6-0 overall.

“It’s the hard work of the kids,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “The hard work is paying off. We woke up at 5 a.m. every day in the summer for moments like this.”

Gray had three touchdown catches, Miles Davis had two and Victory David had one. It was good enough to help Las Vegas overcome deficits of 21-7 at halftime and 35-21 entering the fourth quarter.

“We have a hard league. You have to take it one game at a time,” Capetillo said. “That was a great game, but we have to move on and go 1-0 next week.”

