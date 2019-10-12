Many questions remain at Yucca

The Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository could become a Superfund site due to large amounts of heavy metal deposits, in particular nickel and chromium, both known carcinogens.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement of 2000 stated that the total amount of C-22 alloy includes heavy metals such as chromium (19,350 tons), nickel (49,192 tons) and molybdenum (12,470 tons), along with 140,000 tons of stainless steel, which contains chromium (23,000 tons) and nickel (16,800 tons), in addition to the nuclear waste to be buried at Yucca Mountain.

There are several other uncertainties that have not been addressed, including the potential corrosion of canisters due to environmental conditions. The impact of seismic activity is also still unknown. In addition, the risk to groundwater remains unknown because no data is available or reported in the literature. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in the 2016 Final Environmental Impact Statement on groundwater, concluded that “cumulative effects from radiological and non-radiological material from the repository would also be small.” That conclusion is scientifically questionable because it is based solely on the use of a computer model and laboratory studies.