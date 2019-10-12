Police: Man sleeping in desert near downtown Vegas dies after being ran over

A man sleeping under a tarp in a desert lot in downtown Las Vegas may have been run over by a pickup truck used as a float Friday night during a nearby parade, according to Metro Police.

Police say they found tire mark’s near the scene. They didn't say whether they believe the incident was criminal in nature.

The body was discovered about 9:18 a.m. Saturday on 710 South Casino Center Boulevard, near the Arts District, police said.

Witness statements indicate the man was sleeping, and about 9:30 p.m. a light-colored, extended-cab pickup that participated in the Las Vegas Pride Parade was seen entering the lot.

Occupants then got out to remove decorations from a trailer attached to the truck to put on its bed, police said. The truck exited the lot and headed south.

Police did not say if they located the truck and did not provide further information in a Saturday night statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-­4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.