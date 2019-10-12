President is projecting again

We’ve seen President Donald Trump’s ploy for three years: He assigns disparaging nicknames to others that actually pertain to himself.

He called Ted Cruz “lyin’ ” but it’s been Trump who has told more than 12,000 lies while in office. He called Hillary Clinton “crooked” but he’s the one receiving bribes. Now, the president who gave classified secrets to the Russian ambassador during his first week in office, the commander-in-chief who dismissed our country’s intelligence agencies in favor of defending Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, has called whistleblowers and the congressional investigation chairman traitors.

Asking foreign countries to discredit a political opponent illegally corrupts our elections. Conditioning our foreign policy with Ukraine on such political favors corrupts our national integrity. Withholding military aid from Ukraine, which is defending itself against a Russian incursion, actually aids our enemy. That is treason.

Republican senators must choose: Defend the traitor or defend the rule of law.