Live Blog: Golden Knights back on track, down Flames 6-2

Ryan Reaves and rookie Cody Glass had goals for the Golden Knights in the third period tonight against the Flames, helping Vegas close the game with five unanswered goals in a 6-2 victory.

In the first leg of back-to-back games, Vegas trailed 2-1 early in the second period before exploding for three goals to close the period. The win snaps a brief two-game losing streak.

Max Pacioretty had two assists in the second period, and goals were scored by Mark Stone, William Carrier and Paul Stastny. Carrier had a solid game, assisting on Tomas Nosek’s first-period goal.

The Knights grab a crucial two points in the standings in improving to 3-2 overall (six points) on the young season. They’ll be no time to rest — they play the Kings in Los Angeles tomorrow, the first back-to-back of the season.

Golden Knights score three unanswered goals to close second period against Flames

The Golden Knights surrendered goals 33 seconds apart in the second period tonight against the Flames to squandered a one-goal lead.

But they didn’t trail for long.

Vegas scored three unanswered goals to close the period with a 4-2 advantage and are 20 minutes away from snapping a two-game losing skid.

Mark Stone, William Carrier and Paul Stastny had goals in the Vegas scoring outburst, and Max Pacioretty had a pair of assists. Stone scored at the 6:44 mark of the period, or about two minutes after the Flames took the advantage, to put the Golden Knights back on top.

Marc-André Fleury has 25 saves on 27 shots, including a scrum in front of the net late in the period to help Vegas hold the two-goal lead. He exited the ice for intermission to the roar of the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Tomas Nosek scores early goal, Knights lead Flames 1-0

The Golden Knights, looking to snap a two-game skid, wasted little time taking a lead tonight against the visiting Calgary Flames.

Tomas Nosek scored his team-leading third goal of the season 3:24 into the game, jamming a loose puck into the Flames’ net after goalie David Rittich couldn’t contain a shot. The assists were credited to William Carrier and Mark Stone.

Marc-André Fleury had 10 saves, including one from point-blank range with about one minute to play in the period.

Cody Eakin made his season debut, returning to the lineup at center and having one shot on goal in nearly four minutes of ice time over five shifts.

Stone vs. Stone: Vegas' Mark Stone ready for game against brother Michael, Flames

They’ve played against each other about 20 times over the years dating back to their days in junior hockey.

Surely, brothers Mark Stone of the Golden Knights and Michael Stone of the Calgary Flames have a story or two to tell about their battles on the journey from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to the NHL.

When the Flames at 7 p.m. tonight visit the Knights at T-Mobile Arena, don’t expect the brothers to become emotional or make a big deal out of evening. Their logic: It’s old news.

“We’ve done it so many times, around 20 games,” the Knights Mark Stone said in video posted on the team’s Twitter. “It’s not much different anymore.”

The brothers had dinner last night in Las Vegas, which Mark Stone described as “typical Stone day. Dinner, some TV, then dropped him back off at the hotel.”

Mark Stone is part of the Knights’ potent second line with Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. Michael Stone is a Calgary defenseman. Along the way, their paths could cross tonight on the ice.

“It will be different,” Mark Stone said. “The goal of both of us was to play in the NHL. So, for us to be able to do it against each other is pretty cool.”

Michael Stone told Calgary’s website, “We were competitive with everything growing up. I’m looking forward to it.”

Of course, there are other storylines tonight as Vegas looks to snap a two-game losing streak. Center Cody Eakin is expected to return from an upper body injury to make his season debut, meaning rookie Cody Glass could see a dip in ice time.

Also, the plan to rest goalie Marc-André Fleury, who is about to turn age 35, will be put on hold, as backup Malcolm Subban was injured in the first period this week against Arizona. Oscar Dansk was promoted from AHL Chicago to serve as the backup tonight, and could start Sunday in Los Angeles with the Knights having back-to-back games.

