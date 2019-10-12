Threats are how Trump deals

I keep remembering President Donald Trump’s boast that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose a single vote.

Lest we forget, a person doesn’t have to pull the trigger; it’s a crime just to use a gun in the commission of crime. It will be interesting to see how the votes go in the House of Representatives over Trump’s use of the proverbial gun (the withholding of military aid) he held to the head of the Ukrainian president when he said, “you need to do us a favor, though.”

Impeachment is the best way to stop crime.