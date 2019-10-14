East Las Vegas shooting death likely drug-related

Metro Police are investigating what may be a drug-related crime after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle Sunday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officers found the man in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked at the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard. He appeared to be shot by an unknown passenger.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene and officers say the crime appears to be narcotics-related.

No suspect description is available at this time.