Our president has no respect for people’s lives

When President Donald Trump tried to take away Obamacare, he was told millions of people would be without health insurance and, as a result, many would die. He didn’t care. In his reality, they are just numbers on a paper.

When Trump made a deal with China’s leader to ignore the insurgency in Hong Kong for investigations into the Mueller report and Joe Biden, he again abandoned their rights and possibly lives. He couldn’t care less about the rights or lives of millions of people in Hong Kong.

Now, he has impulsively withdrawn protection from the Kurds, leaving them to be annihilated. He is letting Iran, Russia and Bashar Assad kill our allies who helped us defeat ISIS. His withholding of military aid to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia, could have led to more deaths due to his total lack of a moral compass.

Trump has shown a disdain for people. Deaths of others are no big deal. He has never had to face consequences for his actions. How many more need to die for Trump’s re-election?