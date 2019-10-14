Presidential candidates to take part in November event at Bellagio

Wilfredo Lee / AP

Multiple presidential candidates will travel to Las Vegas next month for the state Democratic party’s “First in the West” at Bellagio.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro; former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer are slated to appear. The candidates will discuss their platforms from the stage.

The Nov. 17 event is open to the public, but tickets are required. Multiple Nevada Democrats will also speak, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford and State Treasurer Zach Conine.

“No other early nominating state possesses Nevada’s unique diversity and is as reflective of our country — that’s why I am grateful to join in hosting such an important conversation with our Democratic candidates here at home,” Sisolak said.

In a statement, Cortez Masto said Nevada is a “microcosm” of the country, with diverse communities and backgrounds.

“As the nation keeps its focus on Nevada in anticipation of our first-in-the-West Caucus, I invite every candidate running for the Democratic nomination to continue coming to Nevada, hear the stories of Nevadans and make it clear how they’ll fight for the Silver State when they make it to the White House,” she said in a statement.