Racist, political message found at UNLV threatens campus shooting

UNLV Photo Services

A racist and political message threatening a shooting at UNLV was discovered late last week in a campus bathroom, according to university police.

The message stated the shooting would occur Wednesday and referenced black people and supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, University Police Services Director Adam Garcia said.

Campus authorities were working with local law enforcement and the FBI who have found “nothing credible to support the threat at this time,” according to a letter circulated to UNLV staff and students and signed by UNLV President Marta Meana. The investigation was ongoing.

A student discovered the note and reported it to campus police, Garcia said. The threat of the shooting was broad, targeting African Americans and local supporters of Sanders, Meana said.

“We know such threats — real or otherwise — seek to intimidate and scare specific groups,” Meana said in the letter. "We denounce such action and take legal measures whenever and wherever we can.”

Safety on campus is “paramount,” said Meana, noting that there will be an increased police presence. Wednesday classes have not been canceled, but the letter said administrators understand if some choose not to attend classes.

The letter asked faculty and staff to be flexible in dealing with absences. Those who see something suspicious can report it by calling police at 702-895-3668 or through the RebelSAFE application.