Volunteer Shadow Ridge coach accused of kidnapping, sexual misconduct with student

A volunteer coach at Shadow Ridge High School stands accused of kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a student, according to Clark County School District Police.

Joshua Youngblood, 27, was arrested today, although it wasn't clear which jail he was booked into for one count each of kidnapping and sexual misconduct.

The investigation began this month at the Las Vegas school, 5050 Brent Lane, police said.

Youngblood, a volunteer Shadow Ridge coach since May 2018, has been terminated from his position, police said.

Additional information was not released.