GOP has lost its respectability

Once, there were respectable Republicans. Remember John McCain, Bob Dole and President George H.W. Bush?

In the Trump era respectable Republicans are nearly extinct. The party that used to speak of fiscal responsibility — but which never seemed to practice it — has totally abandoned even a façade of wise money management. Still, that’s nothing compared with the ugliness we see in today’s Republican Party. I understand why conservative columnist George Will abandoned the party. Respectability can no longer be associated with Republicanism.

Today’s Republicans, by supporting an unhinged president, have proven that they have lost the use of their brains. They have also revealed that they lack a spine and, worse, have lost their moral compass, if they ever had one. It is as if they have become the evil villains in a political horror movie.

Today, when Republicans are asked if they think it is wrong for a president to pressure a foreign country to dig up dirt — more accurately, to manufacture dirt — on a political rival, they refuse to give us a simple, natural, logical and morally correct “yes.” They spew awkward nonsense instead, revealing to us their spineless nature and incomprehensible willingness to support criminal conduct by a narcissistic, dishonest, lunatic president.

Republican senators: Vote Trump out of office when impeachment reaches you for trial. Only by so doing do you have any shot at redeeming yourself and the party. I hope George Will is wrong about that vote.