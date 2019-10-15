MGM selling Circus Circus for $825 million

MGM Resorts International announced today that it is selling Circus Circus for $825 million to an affiliate of Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin.

MGM will use the proceeds from the sale “to enhance its capital allocation strategy and complement its strategic and operational flexibility,” Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said.

Ruffin, noting that Circus Circus has anchored the north end of the Strip for more than 50 years, said he was “excited to add it to my casino portfolio.’