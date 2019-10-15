Live Blog: Golden Knights bring new confidence into battle with Nashville

At this time a year ago, the Golden Knights were in a different place than they are now. On Oct. 15, 2018, the Golden Knights were 2-3-0 with one of their wins in a shootout and the other by a 1-0 final. They had a minus-9 goal differential if you don't count the goal they got credited for in the shootout, and better days were still a month away.

Today, Vegas looks like one of hockey's best teams. The Golden Knights are 4-2-0 with a plus-10 goal differential that is best in the Western Conference and second-best in the league. They are playing with a confidence they didn't have this time a year ago and will look to keep their hot start rolling when they host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

"I think it's huge when you go into a game not having many doubts in your team game and your personal game," defenseman Nick Holden said. "I think that's something that as a whole, every guy has been kind of like that."

Holden in particular is one of those guys off to a terrific start to the year. He struggled at the beginning of last season but through six games this year, Holden has played a bigger role on the second pair with Jon Merrill and has produced a 58.9% share of the on-ice expected goals, second-best among team defensemen. The Golden Knights have also generated 63% of the high-danger scoring chances with him on the ice at 5-on-5, which leads team defensemen.

The whole team has played well. They lost a close one to Boston but already have blowout wins over San Jose and Calgary, the other two playoff teams from the Pacific division last year.

"We're just playing a little more urgent," forward Ryan Reaves said. "Last year, we seemed to be kind of disorganized in our game. Right now, we're organized, we're playing hard and we're playing with the speed that we have with this team. It just feels like we're bringing a complete game early on this year."

Nashville has started well, too, with a 3-2-0 beginning to its own campaign. The Predators made one of the bigger free-agent splashes this summer by inking Matt Duchene to a seven-year deal. Duchene has a team-best nine points.

He was brought in partly to help improve on last year's putrid power play, which clicked at a league-worst 12.9%. In a small sample this year, the Predators have converted on 23.5% of their chances, which is middle of the pack. Even if the numbers aren't there, the Golden Knights know a team with forwards as talented as Nashville's won't stay down for long.

"They have shooters that can hit one-timers and passers that can make them," Holden said. "If you can deny those cross-ice passes and make them play a simpler game, that's what's going to help us."

The Golden Knights will also need to watch out for the Predators' active defensemen. Three players on Nashville's blue line — Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis — each have five points in five team games. For comparison, Shea Theodore has five points in six games for Vegas, but the next-highest scoring defenseman is Brayden McNabb with two.

But blue line scoring hasn't mattered for the Golden Knights. They have met preseason expectations so far, and it comes back to playing with a renewed sense of confidence.

"We've been going out there making plays and moving our feet real feet well," Holden said. "And we know if we do that, we'll be successful."

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-140, Predators plus-120; over/under: 6.5 (plus-110, minus-130)

Golden Knights (4-2-0, 8 points) (2-1-0 home), t-second place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (third season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (9)

Goals leaders: Reilly Smith, Mark Stone (4)

Assists leaders: William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty (6)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.13 GAA, 9.33 save percentage)

Predators (3-2-0, 6 points) (0-1-0 road), fourth place, Central Division

Coach: Peter Laviolette (sixth season)

Points leaders: Matt Duchene (9)

Goals leaders: Filip Forsberg (4)

Assists leaders: Matt Duchenel (7)

Expected goalie: Pekka Rinne (3.00 GAA, .894 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault—William Karlsson—Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty—Paul Stastny—Mark Stone

Valentin Zykov—Cody Eakin—Cody Class

William Carrier—Tomas Nosek—Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb—Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill—Nick Holden

Nicolas Hague—Deryk Engelland,

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Oscar Dansk